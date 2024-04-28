Leeds United were left stunned on Friday when they were handed a shock 4-0 defeat by 17th-placed Queens Park Rangers. Despite holding the lion’s share of possession and attempting 15 shots towards goal, Daniel Farke’s side simply couldn’t find a way though and left Loftus Road with a mauling.

Leeds are now at serious risk of missing out on a top two finish, as Ipswich Town are seriously threatening to unravel their efforts this season. The Tractor Boys are currently level on 90 points with the Whites but have a crucial game in-hand, which could elbow Leeds out of automatic promotion and into the play-offs.

Where Leeds play next season could heavily impact their business on the summer transfer window. Promotion to the Premier League will naturally boost their chances of signing key targets but those at the club don’t seem to be letting that get in the way of their vision.

According to the latest print edition of the Sunday Mirror, Leeds ‘want to sign’ Nat Phillips from Liverpool, regardless of whether they play in the Premier League or Championship next season. The defender was reportedly on the club’s ‘wish list’ back in January but the deal did not materialise and Phillips joined Cardiff City on loan instead.

The 27-year-old spent the first half of the season with Celtic, before being recalled by Liverpool. His second loan spell then took him from Scotland to Wales, where he has featured in all of Cardiff’s Championship games since his arrival.

As he enters the final 12 months of his current contract, Phillips’ future ‘remains unclear’ as the club enters a new and uncertain era. The centre-back has confessed his desire to play regular football and with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season, it’s unclear whether Phillips and other fringe stars will be given chances under the new manager, or if the club will cash in to avoid losing players for free next year.

The Bolton-born defender stepped up massively during a defensive injury crisis at Liverpool back in the 2020/21 campaign. However, once the likes of Virgil van Dijk and others returned to fitness, Phillips slipped down the pecking order once again.