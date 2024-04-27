Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ipswich Town missed the chance to knock Leeds United out of the Championship's top two as they drew 3-3 with Hull City on Saturday night. The Whites' disappointing loss at QPR on Friday night left the door open for Ipswich to re-enter the automatic promotion spots and push Leeds down to third, but the point they picked up at the MKM Stadium wasn't enough for the Tractor Boys to take advantage.

Ipswich remain third in the Championship, behind Leeds on goal difference alone, and that means Daniel Farke's side are now guaranteed to enter the final weekend of regular Championship season with something to play for, regardless of the Tractor Boys' result in their game in hand at Coventry City on Tuesday night.

A win for Ipswich at the CBS Arena would ensure Ipswich remain firmly in the driving seat going into the final round of Championship fixtures with a three-point advantage, but Leeds would still be able to surpass them and achieve automatic promotion should the Suffolk side slip up on next Saturday.

Ipswich started the game brightly in East Yorkshire and when George Hirst took advantage of a Tyler Morton error to give the Tractor Boys the lead in the 19th minute the live table saw the visitors move up to second. Hull hit back through Ozan Tufan but Ipswich took control once more thanks to an Omari Hutchinson screamer from the edge of the box.

Liam Delap levelled for the Tigers just after the break but Ipswich took the lead for a third time when Hutchinson bagged a second with a carbon copy of his first effort, curling the ball beyond the City stopper Ryan Allsop.

Liam Delap levelled for the Tigers just after the break but Ipswich took the lead for a third time when Hutchinson bagged a second with a carbon copy of his first effort, curling the ball beyond the City stopper Ryan Allsop.

The Suffolk side looked to be heading back into the Championship's automatic promotion spots, but Hull had one last sting in their tail as Noah Ohio levelled proceedings late one to peg back Ipswich and keep their own hopes of claiming a play-off spot alive.

Of course, Ipswich's fate is still firmly in their own hands and they know that should they pick up four points from their remaining two fixtures, with Huddersfield Town set to travel to Portman Road on Saturday, that they will be promoted. One loss and they will give Leeds the opportunity to pip them to second on the final day.