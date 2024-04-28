Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Russell Martin has outlined his concern about the potential impact of negative perceptions as his Southampton side prepare for the Championship play-offs. Southampton fell to their third straight league defeat on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City at St Mary's on their final home game of the regular season.

The defeat followed disappointing results against Cardiff City and Leicester City which ruled the Saints out of automatic promotion contention. As such, with one game left to play, Martin's side know next month's play-offs will be their last chance to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They'll have little to play for against Leeds United at Elland Road next Saturday then, but after going through such a tough run of form, Martin will be keen to see his side bounce back to winning ways, end their losing streak and enter the do or die play-offs with renewed hope and positivity.

“It’s been a disappointing week," Martin said after the club's loss to the Potters. "I really hoped we could bounce back after the last two defeats but we haven’t been able to do it.

“My fear is the last week will really change how people feel about the season. If we end up on the points we ended up on and won three games this week, I think it’s a very different feeling.

“The players have done some amazing stuff, the fans have been amazing and then we end at home on that today and it’s disappointing. But it’s been a relentless schedule. I think everyone’s really tired, it’s not an excuse for today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email. “I think 11 games in 33 days, whatever it’s been, it’s been really tough. I’m knackered. I keep getting texts from my mum asking if I’m alright.

“She sees my interviews and I think they’ve got more and more tired as it’s gone on but my energy has to go on all the players and all the staff. We have a week before the next game, it’s a bit of recovery time but also time to work on the training pitch which will be invaluable for us.”

Southampton have fourth spot wrapped up at this point of the campaign and that means they will be travelling to the side who finishes fifth in the first leg of their play-off semi-final. Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Hull City are the three clubs competing to claim the two play-off spots beneath the Saints.