Leeds United ‘want’ to loan out attacker in the January transfer window

Leeds United are currently sat in the play-offs after their win over Bristol City last time out. The aim is promotion for the Whites this season.

Next up is a clash against Norwich City. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Winger available

Leeds ‘want’ to loan out Sean McGurk in the January transfer window, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The 20-year-old, who made the switch to Elland Road in 2021, was on the books at Liverpool and Wigan Athletic before his switch to Yorkshire. He has made six appearances in Premier League 2 so far this season and has chipped in with three goals and one assist with it looking like he could leave on a temporary basis this winter to get some more experience under his belt.

Next opponents loan out youngster

Leeds take on Daniel Farke’s former club Norwich City next Saturday at Carrow Road. Ahead of that match, the Canaries have allowed goalkeeper Vicente Reyes to join National League South side Braintree Town on a loan deal until next month. The stopper joined the East Anglian outfit from Atlanta United in America over the summer.