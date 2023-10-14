Leeds United lost a bulk of players during the summer but plenty of key personnel stayed at Elland Road.

Leeds United are pushing to return to the Premier League next year after they faced the heartbreak of relegation at the end of the 2022/23 season.

After dropping down to the Championship, the headache only intensified as the club prepared for a summer exodus. Players departed as they searched for top flight football, including the likes of Rodrigo and Tyler Adams. A total of 16 players left the club, including contract expirations and loan moves, but they were able to recruit nine new names.

Leeds are currently fifth in the Championship table after earning 19 points from 11 games so far. They are a way off leaders Leicester City, who top the table with 30 points, but a chance in the play-offs is all Daniel Farke and his team need to earn promotion.

However, there is a lot more to focus on that just their performances this season. As it stands, as many as 10 players risk leaving Elland Road for free next summer as their contracts are due to expire. On that list is Luke Ayling, and former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged his old club to tie him down beyond this season.

“It would be fantastic to see Ayling rewarded with a new contract for his service to the club,” he told MOT Leeds News. “The way that he’s played over recent years, his leadership qualities that he still has in the dressing room. To have that long-term would be good. If the club reward him with a new contract it would be fantastic.

“But for him on a personal level is if he wants pastures new at this stage in his career. Is there something else that he wants to pursue?”

Ayling is a long-standing senior player at Elland Road and has seen the ultimate highs and lows with the club. The defender has been an influential figure over the seasons and has captained his side on eight occasions this term. Back in 2020, Phil Hay lauded his performances in the Premier League and described him as ‘integral’ to his team.