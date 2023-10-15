Norwich City v Leeds United injury latest with 4 out, 2 doubts and 4 set for return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are back in Championship action in less than a week as they prepare for back-to-back away trips against Norwich City and Stoke City respectively.

Daniel Farke could welcome back Junior Firpo back to team training ahead of Saturday’s visit to Norwich as he confirmed earlier this month the defender was scheduled to be back in team training on the other side of the international break.

Jamie Shackleton missed the home win over Bristol City but is another who could be available again once the international break concludes.

Farke said at the start of October: “Jamie will certainly miss the [Bristol City] game, the shoulder is too painful, we need some further assessment. I hope he’s available on the other side of the international break.”

Djed Spence, Willy Gnonto and Stuart Dallas are all expected to remain out although the latter is back in team training and working his way back to fitness after suffering a serious leg injury in April 2022.

Meanwhile Norwich could be handed a couple of injury boosts for the fixture with Marcelino Nunez and Jacob Sorenson possibly available for David Wagner’s side.

Sorenson played 45 minutes for the Canaries’ Under-21s side earlier this week after an injury lay-off while Nunez has linked up with Chile in a bid to get some competitive minutes under his belt after recently returning from an injury which he suffered in the September international break.

Wagner is also hoping to welcome club captain Grant Hanley back to training ahead of the clash with Leeds but it is unlikely he will be thrust straight into action after being out since April.

“Grant Hanley is close for team training, which is an absolutely mega boost for everyone,” said the German after Norwich’s draw at Coventry. “It looks like, touch wood, if everybody comes healthy back from the international break we will have some more options.”