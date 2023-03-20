Leeds United will be in high spirits this week following a huge win over Wolves over the weekend.

The Whites won 4-2 at Molineux to give their survival hopes a huge boost. Javi Gracia’s men climbed from 19th place all the way to 14th with the win, and they are now two points clear heading into the international break. Leeds still have plenty of work to do, and they can now begin preparing for the all-important run-in, with no more interruptions following this break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Shearer talks Harrison

Alan Shearer is impressed by Jack Harrison’s recent form for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison has now scored two goals in as many games for the Whites, netting an equaliser in the draw with Brighton, and he also scored against Wolves over the weekend. The winger came close to leaving Elland Road in January, but Shearer now thinks he has a starring role to play in the club’s survival bid.

Shearer wrote on the Premier League website: “After going so close to leaving Leeds in January, he could be the one to keep them in the Premier League.”

Meslier claim

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Leeds are trying to ‘keep things quiet’ when it comes to a possible exit for goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier has been excellent for Leeds over the last couple of years, and he is now being linked with a big-money move ahead of the summer, with the likes of Chelsea and others linked.