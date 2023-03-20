News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
6 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
6 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
7 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
9 hours ago Four arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed
9 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant

Leeds United want to keep transfer talk ‘quiet’ amid Alan Shearer’s ‘the one’ claim

All the latest Leeds United news as Javi Gracia and his men go into the international break on the back of a win.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 20th Mar 2023, 18:44 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 19:00 GMT

Leeds United will be in high spirits this week following a huge win over Wolves over the weekend.

The Whites won 4-2 at Molineux to give their survival hopes a huge boost. Javi Gracia’s men climbed from 19th place all the way to 14th with the win, and they are now two points clear heading into the international break. Leeds still have plenty of work to do, and they can now begin preparing for the all-important run-in, with no more interruptions following this break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Shearer talks Harrison

Alan Shearer is impressed by Jack Harrison’s recent form for Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrison has now scored two goals in as many games for the Whites, netting an equaliser in the draw with Brighton, and he also scored against Wolves over the weekend. The winger came close to leaving Elland Road in January, but Shearer now thinks he has a starring role to play in the club’s survival bid.

Shearer wrote on the Premier League website: “After going so close to leaving Leeds in January, he could be the one to keep them in the Premier League.”

Meslier claim

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Leeds are trying to ‘keep things quiet’ when it comes to a possible exit for goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meslier has been excellent for Leeds over the last couple of years, and he is now being linked with a big-money move ahead of the summer, with the likes of Chelsea and others linked.

“Links between Meslier and a top club like Chelsea are normal,” Romano told Caught Offside. “He’s a very talented goalkeeper. Many clubs have sent scouts to follow him. But at the moment, Leeds want to keep things quiet and not to open any negotiation now.”

WolvesMolineuxElland Road