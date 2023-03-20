Robbie Keane has already responded to Luke Ayling’s tribute to his famous goal celebration.

Leeds United picked up a huge win over the weekend, seeing off relegation rivals Wolves with a thrilling 4-2 away win. The Whites jumped up to 14th as a result, and they are now two points clear of the drop zone having started the weekend as low as 19th. It was a memorable afternoon in the West Midlands for Leeds, and one of the stars of the show was full-back Ayling.

Ayling put on an impressive display and even grabbed himself a rare goal from full-back, netting the second of Leeds’ four goals. After scoring with a diving header at the far post, Ayling celebrated with a half-baked cartwheel, which he failed to pull off successfully, and then did a more comfortable forward roll.

The celebration appeared to be a tribute to former Leeds striker Keane’s famous celebration, which was considerably more acrobatic.

After the celebration, Keane posted waving emojis on Instagram, acknowledging the tribute, and Ayling responded by saying: “Still trying to master it...give me another year” along with a fingers crossed and laughing emojis.

In Ayling’s defence, he doesn’t get too much chance to test out celebrations, with this goal only his ninth league goal in 228 appearances for Leeds. His goal at Wolves came exactly one year after his last Whites goal - which was also away at Wolves.