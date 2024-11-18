'I'm sure' - Dan James hails boost of 'brilliant' Leeds United arrival with lofty appearances prediction
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Whites winger Dan James has hailed the impact of Leeds United snapping up Joe Rodon on a permanent deal as the centre-back closes in on a major milestone.
James and Rodon have now had nearly a season and a half together as both club and country team mates at Leeds yet James has revealed how he quickly connected with Rodon as a scholar at Swansea City.
The pair were then reunited as Rodon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham last summer and James says the permanent capture of the centre-back for £10m last summer gave his club multiple boosts.
James himself admitted he was excited for Rodon to join his team - and has now heaped praise on the defender as he closes in on his 50th cap for Wales. Rodon is set to reach the half century for his country with Tuesday night’s Nations League clash at home to Iceland - and James can see the Whites star amassing another 50 given his condition.
"It's brilliant,” said James of Rodon to BBC Sport. “I joined Swansea as a scholar and became great friends with Joe straight away.
"I was very excited for him to come to Leeds. It was a really positive signing for us and we were all buzzing to have him. It was also nice for him to be permanent for Leeds and to be loved by the fans. That always boosts you to be positive and be a better player.
“Reaching 50 caps will be an incredible achievement for him. It’s an honour he deserves and I’m sure he can go on to get another 50 because he keeps himself in great shape."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.