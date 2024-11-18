Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United defender Joe Rodon is poised to earn his 50th cap for Wales on Tuesday

Leeds United defender Joe Rodon is set to earn his 50th cap for Wales on Tuesday night after overcoming an injury scare in the country’s Nations League draw with Turkey last week.

The Whites defender was named man of the match as he helped Wales keep a clean sheet in a scoreless encounter in Kayseri. It was a draining and battling affair, as the Leeds man finished the game with a bandage around his head after a collision with his teammate Mark Harris. Rodon had some cuts above his eye and needed treatment for a number of minutes but admitted he was determined to carry on.

“The main thing is we’re both OK and that’s all that matters. Hopefully it will heal up quickly. Of course they had to do the protocols and the precautions because head injuries can be dangerous. But never was I coming off. I’m quite used to it and I was fine. I was delighted I could carry on,” he told the Press Association.

Rodon is now in line to claim a 50th international cap against Iceland on Tuesday night - five years on from making his debut for Wales back in 2019 against Azerbaijan. He continued: “Time flies when you’re having fun. I just want to keep playing games and enjoying my football as I’m loving every minute of it. I’ll cross that bridge (50th cap) when it comes but it’s a dream and an honour to play for my country. All the boys in that dressing room dream of playing for the whole nation.

“To come away with a group of lads like this and the staff, everyone there, is unbelievable. That’s what really kept me going in those tough moments. “Everyone put in a massive shift against Turkey and I’m very proud of the boys. We know Iceland will offer a different challenge and a very difficult game. We’ll prepare like we always do and put on a performance for the whole nation.”