Gakpo has been linked with Leeds

Leeds United have already had a very interesting summer transfer window.

The Whites made a strong start, snapping up the likes of Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson, but recent days have brought fresh problems.

It looks as though Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha will both leave the club this summer, and that could give Jesse Marsch and the club’s recruitment staff much more work to do.

Leeds must now look to replace both players sufficiently to avoid taking a step back ahead of the new season.

The work will continue behind the scenes and likely until late in the transfer window.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest Whites transfer news and rumours.

Leeds waiting

Chelsea are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Raphinha after deciding to press on with a deal.

It’s reported a £55million deal has been agreed, but according to a fresh report from Goal in Brazil, Leeds are waiting for a fresh offer from Arsenal before finalising the deal.

It’s claimed the Gunners will get the chance to beat Chelsea’s offer before a deal is completed, with the Whites looking to get the most they possibly can for their star winger this summer.

Chelsea remain favourites to pull off a deal, with new owner Todd Boehly leading negotiations.

Gakpo boost

Leeds have been handed a big boost in their bid to sign Cody Gakpo this summer.

The Dutchman has been linked with a number of top clubs, but with nothing materialising, he is warming to the idea of making a move to Elland Road.

That’s according to Voetbal International journalist Marco Timmer, who believes there could be a deal to be done.