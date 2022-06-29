Raphinha's Leeds United future takes another twist as Chelsea leapfrog transfer rivals

Raphinha is on the verge of an Elland Road exit this week as reports state Leeds United have received a bid in excess of £55 million from Chelsea for the Brazil winger.

The Athletic claim Stamford Bridge now appears a likely destination for the 25-year-old after Arsenal saw an offer rejected last week, while Barcelona’s interest is yet to materialise in a formal bid.

Leeds value the player at over £50 million, meaning Chelsea’s purported offer comes in above the threshold outlined by the United hierarchy.

Raphinha of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leeds United at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

A fee is close to being agreed, although the transfer saga is far from complete. Chelsea have leapfrogged Arsenal and Barcelona in the race for Raphinha’s signature, but remain interested in Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele, who expects to leave Camp Nou on a free transfer in the coming days.

Both players bear stylistic and positional similarities to Raphinha, while another suitor may match Chelsea’s offer if Raphinha is deemed a transfer priority.

Raphinha has scored 17 times in 65 league appearances for Leeds since arriving in October 2020.

The Brazilian is due back for pre-season testing on Monday, July 4 but is not expected to make a return if developments regarding his future accelerate in the coming days.

Fellow United teammate Kalvin Phillips is also the subject of a £42 million offer from Manchester City and is expected to complete a transfer to the Premier League champions in due course.