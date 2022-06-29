Portugal's forward Diogo Jota (L) and North Macedonia's midfielder Ezgjan Alioski argue during the World Cup 2022 qualifying final first leg football match between Portugal and North Macedonia (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds United fan favourite Ezgjan Alioski is on the hunt for a new club just 12 months after leaving Elland Road for Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year-old departed at the end of his Whites contract last season and joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli but could not prevent his new team succumbing to relegation during 2021/22.

As a result, reports in Alioski’s native North Macedonia claim the international defender has terminated his contract with the Middle-Eastern club and is on the lookout for a new employer.

Leeds supporters have made their feelings known on social media, pleading for the full-back who has ties to Switzerland to make a sensational return to Elland Road.

Turkish outlet Fotomac report Trabzonspor are keen on Alioski’s signature.

This follows interest from the Turkish SuperLig last summer before the defender ultimately joined Al-Ahli.

Alioski scored six times and registered nine assists in Saudi Arabia’s Professional League last term, having a hand in 39% of Al-Ahli’s goals, but could not prevent the side finishing 15th out of 16 teams.

The 30-year-old featured 170 times across all competitions for Leeds United, scoring 22 goals over the course of four years before leaving West Yorkshire in 2021.