Leeds United have wasted no time in kicking off their recruitment drive this summer.

Deals for Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca have shown an admirable amount of ambition, although ongoing exit sagas involving Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha threaten to potentially put a dampener on things at Elland Road.

That being said, there’s no indication that the Whites have any intention of slowing down when it comes to bringing in fresh faces, and if recent speculation is to be believed, they should have no shortage of targets to choose from.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered up an exhaustive list of the players who have been linked with Leeds United already this summer...

1. Rabbi Matondo - Schalke

2. Gerzino Nyamsi - RC Strasbourg

3. Valentin Castellanos - New York City

4. Gonzalo Plata - Real Valladolid