West Brom could only manage a tenth-placed finish upon last season’s aim to bounce straight back from relegation and Carlos Corberan’s side began the new campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers and then another 2-1 reverse at Stoke City in the Carabao Cup.

Yet the Baggies then overcame the disadvantage of being without their two main no 9s by recording a 3-2 win at home to last weekend’s visitors Swansea City for a result which Phillips says has significantly boosted his side’s morale.

Phillips led the line in the absence of injured pair Brandon Thomas-Asante and Daryl Dike against Swansea and the 32-year-old says his side are now relishing Friday night’s clash at Leeds and quickly eyeing a climb up to six points.

UPBEAT: West Brom winger Matt Phillips upon his own recent return from injury - with Friday night's Championship clash against Leeds United at Elland Road next. Photo by TIM GOODE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

"After getting the first three points last weekend, it’s a game we’re all really looking forward to," said Phillips to wba.co.uk. “We’ve got a lot of work to do this week, just like any other week. We’re relishing the opportunity to go there and give a good account of ourselves.

“For morale, I think it was great to get three points on the board last Saturday. Every team wants that first win as quickly as possible. We were disappointed to lose on the opening day at Blackburn but there were still positives to take from it, which we did. We then trained hard before Swansea and thankfully, in front of our fans, we got a good three points.

“We need to take the positives from that performance, but we also need to recognise what we didn’t perhaps do so well and work on that before Friday night’s game. Hopefully we can turn the three points on the board into six.”

Reflecting on his own recent return to the side after seven months out with a quad injury, Phillips explained: “My schedule was very different to the rest of the boys. I’d be coming in after them and leaving after them as well. A lot of my work during that time was inside in the gym, especially in the early stages so you miss being around the boys.

“You miss being out on the pitch too which is what you train every day for. When that’s taken away from you it’s really difficult. My rehab was brilliant. I worked really hard with the medical staff and now I’m back involved.

“I had a really good pre-season which was structured. I wasn’t just thrown straight in which helped me. I’m feeling fit and strong again and I’m looking forward to a good campaign. I’m really enjoying my football under the boss. His work ethic and his dedication is something which you can only admire.