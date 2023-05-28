Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Team news as Allardyce names six defenders, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road this afternoon in what could prove to be the Whites' final fixture of their most recent three-year stay in the Premier League.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 28th May 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 15:38 BST

Leeds are on the brink of the drop having slipped to 19th in the Premier League standings and will require three points from today’s contest with Spurs, in addition to results going their way at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium, to secure top flight safety.

Interim boss Sam Allardyce stands to earn a sizeable bonus should he mastermind a final day victory which keeps Leeds in the division but the reality is United’s fate is no longer in their own hands.

Team news at 3:30pm. Kick-off at Elland Road is from 4:30pm. Live updates, match coverage and build-up here throughout the afternoon.

It's the last game of the season, last chance saloon. Leeds host Spurs. (Pic: Getty)It's the last game of the season, last chance saloon. Leeds host Spurs. (Pic: Getty)
It's the last game of the season, last chance saloon. Leeds host Spurs. (Pic: Getty)

Leeds United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur LIVE

18:00 BST

Kane 3-1

17:58 BST

HARRISON GETS ONE BACK

17:57 BST

Spurs change

67’ Kulusevski off, Sarr on

17:57 BST

As it stands

17:50 BST

Subs

60’ Aaronson, Rutter, Firpo on; Struijk, Wober and McKennie off.

17:49 BST

Lift-off at Goodison

17:47 BST

Subs incoming

17:45 BST

Chance(s)

17:38 BST

GOAL! 2-0 Porro

17:36 BST

45 minutes to play

46’ Second half underway.

