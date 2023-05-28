Leeds United apologise for relegation with unsigned statement as takeover uncertainty reigns

The Whites went down with a whimper rather than a bang in a 4-1 Elland Road defeat on the final day of the season. They required a win and results of two other fixtures to go their way in order to survive but failed to do their own bit, conceding goals within two minutes of the start of each half. Although Jack Harrison hit back to make it 2-1, Spurs scored almost immediately through Harry Kane to restore their two-goal lead. Lucas Moura’s stoppage time goal was salt in the wound and with Everton beating Bournemouth to clinch 17th place, Leicester City joined Leeds in the Championship.

Fans made their feelings known throughout the game, singing the name of ex boss Marcelo Bielsa, protesting Andrea Radrizzani’s ownership and chanting ‘sack the board.’

A statement released by the club after the game said: “Everyone connected with Leeds United is deeply disappointed by the club’s relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship, after three seasons in the Premier League.

“Relegation is painful, and we apologise to our fanbase that the performances this season have not seen the club consolidate our status as we had all hoped. However, Leeds United remains in a strong position to build a team that can challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.

“We know things have not been good enough, we know we have to improve, but please be assured that behind the scenes we have worked hard to ensure that the past will not be repeated. Our focus is now on how we get straight back to the Premier League.

“Thank you for your unwavering support for the players and the badge, our objective is to continue to build the club into the one you deserve.”

The statement was not signed by majority owner Radrizzani, who has spent the past week making moves to buy Italian outfit Sampdoria. Radrizzani was not present at Elland Road to witness relegation in person. Had the club stayed up it was understood that his boardroom partners 49ers Enterprises would pull the trigger on an agreed takeover, but relegation means a new deal will need to be struck at a Championship-level price.

RELEGATION CONFIRMED - Leeds United's woeful 4-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur condemned them to relegation to the Championship. Pic: Getty