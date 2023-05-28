Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Tottenham as six score 3/10 and one 2
Tottenham went ahead in just the second minute with their first real attack which ended with Harry Kane applying a clinical finish from the middle of the box. Leeds were booed off at the break but things got worse just two minutes into the second half as Spurs doubled their lead through Pedro Porro after atrocious Whites defending.
The Whites finally pulled a goal back in the 67th minute through Jack Harrison who made the most of good hold up play from Georginio Rutter and cut into the area before rifling a low drive into the bottom left corner.
But just two minutes later Tottenham had restored their two-goal lead through Kane and there was still time for Spurs to bag one more through substitute Lucas Moura who beat four men before rifling home in the 95th minute. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from one final terrible afternoon at Elland Road.