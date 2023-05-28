“At the start of the season, Andrea Radrizzani brazenly dismissed the risk of a survival battle for Leeds United, claiming relegation was "impossible".

“Well Andrea, it all feels very possible right now.

“The responsibility for our relegation lies with the people in charge. In another long, frustrating, and depressing season, the club has either made the wrong decisions or taken too long to make the right ones, leading to poor and forced choices.

Leeds United have been relegated to the Championship. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We won't list the failures and shortcomings here - it's plain to see what has gone wrong. It feels like a lifetime ago since the standards of Marcelo Bielsa turned this club into something Leeds United fans could be proud of, and we are now, quite literally, back in the same place we were 5 years ago.

“The fans can once again say that we have upheld our part of the bargain. We have suffered watching poor football and worse results but have consistently supported the players and stuck with the team until the bitter end.

“Despite this, there has often been a level of contempt shown for fans. We have seen the (ex) Director of Football goading fans, the Owner making outlandish statements in the media (and directly to fans on Twitter), and day-to-day supporter services and match day experience significantly decline.

“Trust has to be rebuilt between ownership and the wider fan base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we prepare for life back in the Championship what can we expect? Who will own the club come August? How soon can we expect to see key staff appointments made?

“Earlier this week, we put the following questions to the club to try and understand what is in the plans going forward.

• What do you believe has gone wrong?

• What are the plans for the club's ownership and how quickly can we expect a definitive answer?

• When will a Director of Football/Head of Football Recruitment appointment be made and what will the recruitment strategy be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Do we expect to start the new season with a new manager and how quickly are those decisions going to be made?

• How does the club's ownership structure plan to re- engage with fans and rebuild the trust they acquired during our promotion from the Championship?

“The club responded to say they will be addressing the entire fanbase and their concerns directly post the final game.

“This is a group of fans that fear what the future holds post-relegation more than most others, given how traumatic the previous Premier League relegation was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad