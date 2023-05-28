Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road decider
Leeds are on the brink of the drop having slipped to 19th in the Premier League standings and will require three points from today’s contest with Spurs, in addition to results going their way at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium, to secure top flight safety.
Interim boss Sam Allardyce stands to earn a sizeable bonus should he mastermind a final day victory which keeps Leeds in the division but the reality is United’s fate is no longer in their own hands.
Team news at 3:30pm. Kick-off at Elland Road is from 4:30pm. Live updates, match coverage and build-up here throughout the afternoon.
Early team news
Hearing Rodrigo Moreno will be in the starting XI this afternoon despite suffering with plantar fasciitis. Battling on.
Go out on your shields, lads. A message to the players
Our predictions
Keep your peckers up
Here we go with Leeds United...
So, it’s come to this. The final day and Leeds need favours from West Ham and Bournemouth, in addition to three points against Spurs.
If you’re already resigned to relegation, it would be hard to blame you, but while there’s still football to be played, there’s still a chance of survival. Hope.