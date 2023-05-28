Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road decider

Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road this afternoon in what could prove to be the Whites' final fixture of their most recent three-year stay in the Premier League.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 28th May 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 13:51 BST

Leeds are on the brink of the drop having slipped to 19th in the Premier League standings and will require three points from today’s contest with Spurs, in addition to results going their way at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium, to secure top flight safety.

Interim boss Sam Allardyce stands to earn a sizeable bonus should he mastermind a final day victory which keeps Leeds in the division but the reality is United’s fate is no longer in their own hands.

Team news at 3:30pm. Kick-off at Elland Road is from 4:30pm. Live updates, match coverage and build-up here throughout the afternoon.

It's the last game of the season, last chance saloon. Leeds host Spurs. (Pic: Getty)It's the last game of the season, last chance saloon. Leeds host Spurs. (Pic: Getty)
It's the last game of the season, last chance saloon. Leeds host Spurs. (Pic: Getty)

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE

14:06 BST

Early team news

Hearing Rodrigo Moreno will be in the starting XI this afternoon despite suffering with plantar fasciitis. Battling on.

13:54 BST

Go out on your shields, lads. A message to the players

13:53 BST

Our predictions

13:52 BST

Keep your peckers up

Listen to this week’s Inside Elland Road podcast in preparation for today’s fixture. We promise it’s not all doom and gloom.

13:51 BST

Here we go with Leeds United...

So, it’s come to this. The final day and Leeds need favours from West Ham and Bournemouth, in addition to three points against Spurs.

If you’re already resigned to relegation, it would be hard to blame you, but while there’s still football to be played, there’s still a chance of survival. Hope.

