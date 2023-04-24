Leeds United vs Leicester City injury news with 7 out and 2 doubts

Leeds United take on Leicester City on Tuesday evening as they look to return to winning ways. The Whites are currently a point above the Foxes in the Premier League table.

Javi Gracia’s side were beaten 2-1 away at Fulham over the weekend in another dent to their survival hopes. Here is a look at the latest injury news regarding the club and their upcoming opponents...

Leeds remain without the versatile Stuart Dallas as he continues to recover from a serious leg injury. The Northern Ireland international hasn’t played all season and has been missed at Elland Road.

Tyler Adams, who joined last summer from Red Bull Leipzig under former boss Jesse Marsch, is sidelined with a hamstring issue as well. It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old will play again this season for the Yorkshire outfit and in his latest update, Gracia said: “He’s working hard, the medical staff are working very well as well but we need time to know if he will be ready or not.”

Elsewhere, Willy Gnonto, Adam Forshaw and Patrick Bamford are all fit again and were in the squad at Fulham. There is concern over Max Wober and Liam Cooper, however, after Gracia was asked if the pair had been able to train and he provided this update: “For the next game we have some players, in this moment I am not sure if they will be able to play.”

As for Leicester, key trio James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes are all set to play. However, the game is expected to come too soon for defender Jonny Evans and Smith has said: “Jonny is feeling better but he’s not trained with us yet so tomorrow will come too quickly for him, but it’s good that he’s back and feeling better.”