Leeds United v Leicester City: Javi Gracia press conference live, team and injury updates
Leeds United face an absolutely massive relegation battle six pointer at home to Leicester City tomorrow, ahead of which Whites boss Javi Gracia is holding his pre-match press conference today.
Hot on the heels of hidings to Crystal Palace and Liverpool, fifth-bottom Leeds fell to a third Premier League defeat on the spin at the weekend as Saturday’s clash at Fulham ended in a 2-1 defeat. With just six games left, Gracia’s side are now only one point clear of the drop zone following a 2-1 victory for relegation rivals Leicester at home to Wolves and a goalless draw for Everton at Crystal Palace.
Victory for Leicester took the Foxes out of the drop zone and just a point and a place behind Leeds who they now visit for an enormous Tuesday night encounter under the Elland Road lights. Gracia will be speaking to the media from 1pm at Thorp Arch and we will bring you all the main news followed by a word for word transcribe of everything that is said here.
Leeds United v Leicester City - Javi Gracia press conference live
How do you keep the players believing that this going to change?
“I think all of us can feel we are living tough moments in the most important part of the season. But at the same time we know, I remember when I arrived five games ago, we were second bottom and emotionally in a difficult moment as well and we were able to change that dynamic. And then now we did it and we can do it again after these three bad results. I mean we can we can change that dynamic and try to come back to the good results.”
That’s it from Javi
Who clearly has fresh injuries not saying who although Cooper and Wober both took knocks at Fulham, that was clear to see. Forshaw is available if needed, as are the youngsters if needed, even if that’s not ideal.
On test of character
“I think mentality is important because in these next games we don’t have much time. Mentally I think the team need this support and that’s the reason why I would like to ask the supporters to support the players because in this moment they need them”
Have the senior management offered you support?
“I do my job in the training ground, I can see Victor, Angus around the team before the game and after game, always supporting me and the team but I will be happy for these people because I know the effort they are doing.”
Himself
“I put my life there and everything in this next game, and these next six games, it’s my life. The past is good memories but now the present is what’s important for me. I am sleeping the same. Maybe not as much but in June I have time. In June I sleep.”
If things go badly and crowd turns?
“If I can say something to the fans it is support the players because they need them.”
On the crowd
“I can understand that the supporters are angry but at the same time I know they will support the team.”
Training well?
“We have to be able to take our work here to the competition, of course it is hard against teams but we have to change something.”
Does the earlier run you had convince you?
“They believe, they have the desire but sometimes, the other day I told them, when you feel something for someone you have to let them know, you have to do it, no, of course, nobody doubts your desire but this is the moment to do it, to show it, we have to do something different. We have to demonstrate that on the field in the next game.”
On the 21s
“I agree that there are better moments for these young players because at this moment they have to accept a big resposnsibility and it’s not fair for them, but if we need them, they play. But I believe it is better for the younger players to grow in other atmospheres.”