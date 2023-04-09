Leeds United are back in action on Sunday as they continue their bid for Premier League survival.

The Whites took a big step towards safety last time out when they defeated Nottingham Forest, but they still have plenty of work to do, sitting just two points above the drop zone. Sunday’s opponents Crystal Palace also picked up a big win last time out, but even they are only one point better off, and they remain well aware of the trouble that may await should they suffer defeat at Elland Road.

It’s a relegation six-pointer with high stakes, and ahead of the clash, Leeds boss Javi Gracia provided a fitness update of sorts, saying: “We don’t have any news about injured players. We have the same players as we had for the last game.”

That means Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and Max Wober all remain sidelined, while Wilfried Gnonto is fit, with Gracia adding: “Willy was on the bench last game, available. He didn’t play but he was on the bench.”

There is another Wilfried who is not so lucky, though, with Zaha missing out. Palace boss Roy Hodgson said: “It’s a groin strain, there’s no question about that. We’re looking after him, he’s having treatment. The doctors and physios won’t put a timestamp on it, but there’s a double-whammy with Vicente Guaita.

“He [Vicente] brought up his calf injury at half-time, and with our game coming up against Leeds we have to wait and see what our doctors say about him. It’s hard to cope without a player of Wilf’s calibre. It’s not just us, it’s any team in the league - if you lose a player of such importance and such quality, you’re going to miss him, there’s no doubt about it.

“We’re lucky, in a sense, with Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta, as they’re bursting at the seams for an opportunity and with the game against Leeds we can see what they can do.”