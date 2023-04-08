Leeds United are back in action on Sunday as they look to take another step towards Premier League safety.

The Whites picked up a huge win over Nottingham Forest last time out, moving two points clear of the drop, but they face another relegation rival in Crystal Palace this weekend, currently one point behind the Eagles, who defeated Leicester City last time out. A win for either team would be a huge step towards safety, and in contrast, defeat is likely to suck one of the two teams back into the thick of the relegation battle.

Ahead of the clash, we have rounded up all you need to know about the fixture, including where to watch it on television.

When is the match?

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday, April 9 at Elland Road.

The fixture will kick off at 2pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, it is.

This fixture will be broadcast by Sky Sports. It will be shown both on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage will begin at 1pm on Sky Sports Football and 2pm on Main Event. Coverage will conclude at 4pm on both channels.

Subscribers can also tune in via SkyGo to stream on mobile devices or PC.

Highlights details

Highlights of this fixture will be shown on Match of the Day 2, which will broadcast at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Sky Sports will post clips of the game on the social media channels during the game, and fans can also catch highlights on each of the two teams’ YouTube channels from early on Monday morning.

What has Gracia said?

Speaking ahead of this one, Gracia has said: “We can speak about how important it is to get six points in two games, but I’m not watching our last game to give more or less importance to the next.

Leeds United's Spanish head coach Javi Gracia gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 1, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“For sure we need to win the next game, but we did in all the different games we played before. Now it’s a new game where we know our objective in play and we need the points. Now we try to be focused in that game and give all the importance as if it was a final for us. We need the points in play and we have to play with that mentality.”

What has Hodgson said?

In his pre-match press conference, Roy Hodgson said: “Winning one game hasn’t made it clear that we are no longer relegation candidates. We are. It was great to get that win. It was a vibrant win and we were delighted, but we mustn’t think we have cracked it. We’ve cracked nothing. We need a lot more points. The attitude going into this next game has to be exactly the same.