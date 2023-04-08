News you can trust since 1890
Artificial intelligence names best Leeds United XI of all time with one big omission: Photo gallery

We asked artificial intelligence to name the best Leeds United XI of all time - and there are likely to be a few disagreements over a handful of the players included as well as those left out.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 8th Apr 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 18:49 BST

Using ChatGPT, an artificial-intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022, we asked it to name it’s best XI of players to ever play for Leeds.

A number of club legends who played under legendary manager Don Revie have been included, with the AI giving it’s reasons for picking it’s best XI.

It wrote: “This team includes some of the most legendary players in Leeds United history who were instrumental in the club's success, including the famous 1970s team that won two league titles, the FA Cup, and reached the European Cup final.

“However, there are many great players who have played for Leeds United over the years, and the best XI is ultimately subjective and open to interpretation.”

There have been some notable omissions, with the exclusion of Eddie Gray one of the biggest surprises. With that in mind, here’s who the artificial intelligence picked in its best Leeds line-up of all time...

1. Gary Sprake

The Welshman played 508 times for Leeds in an 11-year spell between 1962–1973.

1. Gary Sprake

The Welshman played 508 times for Leeds in an 11-year spell between 1962–1973.

2. Gary Kelly

The defender was with Leeds between 1992 and 2007, staying with the club following their relegation in 2004.

2. Gary Kelly

The defender was with Leeds between 1992 and 2007, staying with the club following their relegation in 2004.

3. Norman Hunter

The legendary defender played over 500 games between 1962 and 1977, winning two league titles at Elland Road under Don Revie.

3. Norman Hunter

The legendary defender played over 500 games between 1962 and 1977, winning two league titles at Elland Road under Don Revie.

4. Jack Charlton

The centre back was with Leeds for 21 years between 1952–1973, more than playing his part in the success under Revie.

4. Jack Charlton

The centre back was with Leeds for 21 years between 1952–1973, more than playing his part in the success under Revie.

