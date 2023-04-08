Leeds United's relegation rivals 'closing in' former Whites manager as new boss

Jesse Marsch was sacked as Whites head coach following February’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left Leeds fourth bottom following a dreadful run of just two league wins from 17 games. Marsch, though, has been in talks with Leicester City about the vacant managerial hotseat following the club’s decision to part ways with Brenden Rodgers and the Foxes are now reportedly closing in on his appointment according to a report from The Telegraph. The American is now no bigger than 1-4 to be the club’s new head coach.