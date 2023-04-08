News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
4 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
5 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
5 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
6 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Leeds United's relegation rivals 'closing in' former Whites manager as new boss

One of Leeds United’s key relegation rivals are reportedly closing in on a former Whites manager as their new boss in their bid to beat the drop.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read

Jesse Marsch was sacked as Whites head coach following February’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left Leeds fourth bottom following a dreadful run of just two league wins from 17 games. Marsch, though, has been in talks with Leicester City about the vacant managerial hotseat following the club’s decision to part ways with Brenden Rodgers and the Foxes are now reportedly closing in on his appointment according to a report from The Telegraph. The American is now no bigger than 1-4 to be the club’s new head coach.

CLOSING IN: Leicester City on former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, above, according to reports. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.CLOSING IN: Leicester City on former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, above, according to reports. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.
CLOSING IN: Leicester City on former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, above, according to reports. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.
Nottingham ForestLeicester CityFoxesThe TelegraphAmerican