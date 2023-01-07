Leeds United will be in action at the weekend, as they take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round at the Cardiff City Stadium. However, the Whites have a few injury doubts - who is in and who is out?

Two of the players out currently have no return date scheduled. Stuart Dallas has been out since April 2022 with a fractured femur - suffice to say, he will not be featuring in the game against Cardiff. He has recently undergone a minor operation to remove a suspected infection on his injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luis Sinisterra, Leeds’ marquee summer signing, is also confirmed to be out for the Whites’ next game. He is, however, expected to be back in first team action by the end of January.

Adam Forshaw, who is currently suffering from a hip injury, will most likely miss the game against Cardiff. He should become available again for Leeds’ next Premier League game, when they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on January 13.

Patrick Bamford is also expected to be an absentee for the cup game against the Bluebirds in Wales. Despite this, he has very recently returned to training, with Forshaw and Sinisterra expected to do the same thing next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad