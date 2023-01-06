Leeds United will begin their FA Cup journey this weekend with a third round clash against Championship outfit Cardiff City. The Whites have not made it beyond this stage of the competition since 2017, and were beaten by fellow Premier League side West Ham last season.

Jesse Marsch’s side will no doubt be keen to avoid an upset against the Bluebirds, but before then, there is still plenty of Premier League transfer speculation to work through. Check out Friday’s Leeds-related rumours below...

Leeds enter Kerkez race

Leeds United are interested in AZ Alkmaar star Milos Kerkez, but face competition from the likes of Bournemouth and Leicester City, according to talkSPORT. The Hungarian teenager plays at left-back, and has already been capped four times at senior international level.

Any deal for the emerging talent would come at significant cost, however, with his current employers reportedly demanding in excess of £15 million for his services. Whether Leeds would be willing to meet that valuation remains to be seen, with the Whites having already splashed out to sign defender Max Wober this month, and with a new striker still seemingly high on their list of priorities.

Leeds consider Aina swoop

Leeds United could consider a move for Torino full-back Ola Aina if they decide against offering Luke Ayling a new deal, according to transfer insider Pete O’Rourke. The Elland Road defender’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and he has started just three games so far this term.