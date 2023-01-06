Leeds United and Leicester City ‘interested’ in £15m defender as Whites ‘consider’ swoop for ex-Chelsea star
Leeds United will begin their FA Cup journey this weekend with a third round clash against Championship outfit Cardiff City. The Whites have not made it beyond this stage of the competition since 2017, and were beaten by fellow Premier League side West Ham last season.
Jesse Marsch’s side will no doubt be keen to avoid an upset against the Bluebirds, but before then, there is still plenty of Premier League transfer speculation to work through. Check out Friday’s Leeds-related rumours below...
Leeds enter Kerkez race
Leeds United are interested in AZ Alkmaar star Milos Kerkez, but face competition from the likes of Bournemouth and Leicester City, according to talkSPORT. The Hungarian teenager plays at left-back, and has already been capped four times at senior international level.
Any deal for the emerging talent would come at significant cost, however, with his current employers reportedly demanding in excess of £15 million for his services. Whether Leeds would be willing to meet that valuation remains to be seen, with the Whites having already splashed out to sign defender Max Wober this month, and with a new striker still seemingly high on their list of priorities.
Leeds consider Aina swoop
Leeds United could consider a move for Torino full-back Ola Aina if they decide against offering Luke Ayling a new deal, according to transfer insider Pete O’Rourke. The Elland Road defender’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and he has started just three games so far this term.
But in the event of him leaving the club, O’Rourke has claimed that the Whites could turn their attention to former Chelsea man Aina. He said: “Ola Aina has been mentioned before as a potential transfer target for Leeds following his time in Italy with Torino as well. So yeah, a good young player, again, a versatile defender, and if Leeds do decide not to offer Luke Ayling a new contract, I’m sure Ola Aina is somebody that they will consider.”