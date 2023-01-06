Cardiff City v Leeds United: Jesse Marsch press conference, Bamford, Sinisterra injury updates
Whites boss Jesse Marsch held his first pre-match press conference of 2023 today ahead of Sunday’s third round FA Cup tie at Championship outfit Cardiff City.
Leeds took in their first game of the new year on Wednesday evening through the Premier League hosting of West Ham United which produced a thrilling 2-2 draw. Marsch held his press conference for that game after his post-match debrief following the goalless draw at Newcastle United on New Year’s Eve.
The two points accrued against the Magpies and the Hammers have left Leeds 14th in the table and two points above the drop zone but with a game in hand. Attention now turns to the FA Cup with Sunday afternoon’s trip to former Championship foes Cardiff City who sit fifth-bottom in the second tier.
The Bluebirds and Whites will lock horns in a 2pm kick-off at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday afternoon and Whites boss Marsch held his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm from Thorp Arch. Here’s what was said.
“We have a lot of guys that we are hopeful that they can turn around that have issues. Patrick was in training today so that was a big step in the right direction, not predicting him to be ready. Stuart had a follow up operation but he is back and feeling good. Adam probably not available, but should be training next week.”
“Luis was back in training today on his own but he won’t be ready for the game. Hopefuly he will be training next week.”
“Max has settled in really well, he had a good training session today. We will see how fit and ready he is but he will be in the mix.”
“Angus suddenly spoke to me last week and he said maybe we should focus on having a good cup run!”