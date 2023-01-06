A number of former Leeds United players and managers are believed to be in contention for the managerial vacancy at League One club Portsmouth.

The Fratton Park club parted company with Danny Cowley in the aftermath of their New Years Day home defeat against Charlton Athletic. Despite having high hopes of a push for promotion this season, the loss against the Addicks extended their poor run of form to just one win in their last ten game and left Pompey sat nine points adrift of the play-off places.

In the aftermath of the announce, Portsmouth chief executive Andrew Cullen said: “Danny and Nicky (assistant, Nicky Cowley) both really understand Portsmouth and they should look back with pride at the progress and innovation they have delivered at the club. We will forever be grateful to them for their personal commitment towards reinvigorating the special connection between the football club and our community. We all wish Danny and Nicky success in everything they go on to do.”

With all focus now on Cowley’s successor, current Chelsea coach Anthony Barry is set to be the leading candidate to succeed the former Lincoln City manager and is rated at 2/1 to land the role. Leam Richardson and Grant McCann are both priced at 5/1 after their recent respective departures from Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic, with former Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder set at 6/1.

Danny Cowley was the 25th manager to be sacked in the top four divisions of English football this season

