Everything you need to know ahead of Leeds United’s home game with Premier League rivals Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Leeds United will hope to move on from their disappointing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday when they face Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

The Whites made a promising start to life back in the Premier League after a penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha helped the Whites to a narrow home win against Everton as top flight football returned to Elland Road. Since that victory over the Toffees, Daniel Farke’s men have suffered a heavy defeat at title contenders Arsenal before falling to that disappointing cup loss at Hillsborough.

However, there is an anticipation growing ahead of their meeting with the Magpies, who are also looking to bounce back from a defeat after they came out on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller against Liverpool on Monday night. With just hours to go until kick-off at Elland Road, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the Whites’ second home game of the season?

Where and when does Leeds United v Newcastle United take place?

The Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Newcastle United takes place at Elland Road on Saturday, August 30. Kick-off has been set for 5.30pm.

What has Daniel Farke said ahead of Leeds United v Newcastle United?

Daniel Farke will speak with the media ahead of Leeds United's weekend game against Newcastle United. | AFP via Getty Images

He told the club website: “Each point matters and each point has the same value so for that, of course, I liked also that we won the first home game also with a clean sheet and with the top performance gave confidence. And for a newly promoted side, it is always crucial that you become a fortress at home and win many points at home, but wherever we find the points and we can pick them up and we win them, we take this because in the end we know we need more or less a point average of one per game.

“I know it is a big, big challenge and a long road. We are already on three points, this is quite good, but three points won’t be enough so we have to make sure in each of your home games we fight for the other points, but believe me, we will also do this in the away games.”

What has Eddie Howe said ahead of Leeds United v Newcastle United?

PRAISE: For Leeds United from Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, above. | David Davies/PA Wire

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Howe said: “The start of the game is going to very important for us. They have invested in a lot of very good players. I love going to Elland Road, it is a stadium full of emotion, and we will need to use that emotion this weekend.”

What is the latest team news ahead of Leeds United v Newcastle United?

KNEE INJURY: Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Whites are without midfield duo Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu after they picked up serious knee injuries that will keep them on the sidelines until after the international break. Recent signing Noah Okafor is also a doubt for the game with a groin injury. Newcastle will be without Joelinton after he picked up an injury in Monday’s defeat against Liverpool and Anthony Gordon will also miss out as he serves the first game of a three-match ban. However, manager Eddie Howe is hopeful midfielder Sandro Tonali will be available and Fabian Schar is in contention after undergoing concussion protocol.

Is Leeds United v Newcastle United being shown live on television?

Yes, Sky Sports have selected the fixture for live coverage. The game will be broadcast live on their Main Event, Premier League and Ultra TV channels with coverage getting underway at 5pm, half an hour before kick off at Elland Road.