The latest team news from Leeds United and Newcastle ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting at Elland Road.

Leeds United are back at Elland Road this weekend with Newcastle United the visitors on Saturday evening. Daniel Farke’s side have lost their last two games across all competitions but return to LS11, where less than two weeks ago they comprehensively outplayed Everton to win 1-0.

Farke will be without two starters from that opening-weekend victory, with midfield pair Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka both suffering knee injuries. There are also fresh concerns surrounding £18million summer signing Noah Okafor, who played 84 minutes against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Visitors Newcastle have a raft of injury issues to contend with as well, and the ongoing saga surrounding on-striker No.9 Alexander Isak. Below, the YEP has all the latest injury and team news from both sides following Farke’s Thursday afternoon press conference.