The Austrian fielded questions on tactics following Leeds’ 2-1 friendly win versus Real Sociedad last Friday, standing in for Marsch as he has done following Leeds’ Carabao Cup ties. Marić admitted the Whites’ approach was to judge each opponent on their own merits when deciding which tactics to employ, stating that while previous friendly opponents Elche and Real Sociedad are both Spanish teams from the same division, they posed a different challenge altogether.

“In general, formations are just a tool to follow our principles. So if you want to press high you choose a formation which enables you against a specific opponent to press high, but the principle stays the same,” the 30-year-old said.

“We adapt these things towards the opponent. So in some games, it might be more like a 4-3-3. And some games might be more like a 4-4-2 and some games you think okay, you want to have someone in that space, in the six, so you have a 4-2-3-1.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United looks on alongside assistant Rene Maric during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on November 09, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

"it's just looking at specific qualities of the opponent that they have and adapt to it so we can still ensure that all principles are being followed,” Marić added.

Leeds will be put to the test in their first game when the Premier League resumes, facing off against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at Elland Road. Marić and Marsch will be without Tyler Adams who misses out through suspension, though, leading to a possible tweak in the formation Leeds employ.

Against Real Sociedad, Leeds operated in a narrow 4-4-2 with Marc Roca and Adam Forshaw in holding midfield positions, with Willy Gnonto on the left and Mateusz Klich on the right. Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo Moreno led the attack before a raft of substitutions at the break and during the second half.

This season, Leeds have typically set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, operating with double-sixes – also known as holding midfield players. The formation Marsch utilised against La Real allowed Leeds to transition into a 4-3-3 while in possession, with Klich dropping back and inverting, while the more dynamic Gnonto on the opposite side of the pitch was able to push forward and join the front line.

Klich’s positioning and tendency to move infield allowed Rasmus Kristensen to gallop down the flank on occasion, offering width in the opposition half, while Pascal Struijk – naturally, a more defensive-minded player – stayed at home.