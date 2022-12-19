Former Leeds United target Rodrigo De Paul has made the headlines in the wake of Argentina’s World Cup win. Argentina got the best of France in a dramatic final on Sunday, winning on penalties after drawing 3-3 across normal time and extra-time. It was some achievement from Argentina, who actually got off to a rocky start in Qatar, losing their first game, against Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Scaloni’s men rarely put a foot wrong after that point, even if they did require two shootouts on their way, but they did receive some scathing criticism on the back of that defeat to Saudi Arabia, and some more than others. Midfielder De Paul was slammed by some following his performance in that game, and he seems to have used it as fuel to put together a fine World Cup campaign, putting on warrior-like performances in the heart of Argentina’s midfield.

And his X-rated message during a video after the game showed just well he remembers some of that criticism. He said: “We are in the history forever. Whoever doubted me, suck my d***.”

Interestingly, De Paul was linked with a move to Leeds prior to his move to Atletico Madrid in 2021, when he joined from Udinese on a fee of around £30million. Speaking back in 2020, Leeds chief Victor Orta admitted: “[De Paul] was one player we analysed but, in the end, the valuation of his club was at a level that was difficult for Leeds to reach, as a newly promoted club – not just for Leeds but a lot of clubs because, in the end, nobody took him, because of the evaluation of his club, which is fair.”