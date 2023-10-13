Just under 25 per cent of the Championship season has been completed as Leeds sit fifth in the table after 11 matches under Daniel Farke ’s management.

Amid uncertainty over the futures of a number of their players during August, Leeds won just one game in the opening month but have started to find their form under Farke since the beginning of September. They beat QPR and Bristol City ahead of the international break to make it a run of three straight-home wins as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.