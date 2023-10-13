Final Championship table predicted for Leeds United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, West Brom, Middlesbrough & more
Leeds United sit fifth in the Championship after 11 games but where might they end up after 46 matches?
Just under 25 per cent of the Championship season has been completed as Leeds sit fifth in the table after 11 matches under Daniel Farke’s management.
Amid uncertainty over the futures of a number of their players during August, Leeds won just one game in the opening month but have started to find their form under Farke since the beginning of September. They beat QPR and Bristol City ahead of the international break to make it a run of three straight-home wins as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.
With the international break in full swing, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form.