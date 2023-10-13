Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United owners 49ers’ stunning net worth v Newcastle, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal & richest in Championship

How does the wealth of Leeds United’s owners compare to those across the Premier League?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 13th Oct 2023, 19:48 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 19:57 BST

It has been an eventful start to life as owners of Leeds United for the 49ers Enterprises. After officially completing their full takeover of the club during the summer, the United States-based investors wasted little time in putting their own stamp on the Elland Road setup.

With newly-appointed manager Daniel Farke already in situ, the new owners backed the former Norwich City boss with new signings such as Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe and Glen Kamara - but also ensured a number of players that were part of the squad relegated from the Premier League remained with the club as they looked to secure an immediate return to the top tier.

The early signs have been promising as Farke’s men sit in Championship play-off spots as the focus turned towards the second international break of the summer. An exciting season lies in wait when the Whites return to action with a trip to Farke’s former club Norwich on Saturday week.

With ambitious plans waiting to be carried out, the YEP looks at the net worth of the Whites owners and assesses how it compares to clubs across the Premier League.

Here is the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners and how they compare to the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises.

