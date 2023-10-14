Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ex-Leeds United man named ‘most influential’ Championship loan player compared to Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd stars

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 14th Oct 2023, 08:36 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 08:41 BST

The number of Premier League loanees under the age of 23 playing in the Championship has double in the last five years, a study by Squawka recently revealed.

Leeds United currently have Joe Rodon, Djed Spence and Jaidon Anthony on their books with the trio agreeing season-long loans as the Whites seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Squawka has analysed data from the last five full Championship seasons to see which second-tier loan players have been the most influential, based on the number of minutes they have racked up for their loan club.

Based on that metric, one former Leeds favourite has been named as the most influential, see where he ranks compared to the other top 10...

1. 10th: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea to Aston Villa, 2018-19)

2. 9th: Harry Wilson (Liverpool to Derby County, 2018-19)

3. 8th: James Garner (Manchester United to Nottingham Forest, 2021-22)

4. 7th: Marc Guehi (Chelsea to Swansea City, 2020-21)

