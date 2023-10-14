One former Leeds United loanee has been named as the most influential Championship loan player over the last five years

The number of Premier League loanees under the age of 23 playing in the Championship has double in the last five years, a study by Squawka recently revealed.

Leeds United currently have Joe Rodon, Djed Spence and Jaidon Anthony on their books with the trio agreeing season-long loans as the Whites seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Squawka has analysed data from the last five full Championship seasons to see which second-tier loan players have been the most influential, based on the number of minutes they have racked up for their loan club.

Based on that metric, one former Leeds favourite has been named as the most influential, see where he ranks compared to the other top 10...