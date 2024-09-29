Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s victory against Coventry City.

Good day

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayden Bogle

Capped what was perhaps his best performance in Leeds colours with a goal. There are no question marks whatsoever about his ability to contribute to the Whites' offence and his runs in behind had already troubled Coventry prior to his shot that beat Wilson to make it 2-0. But what he did going the other way was good too. The man he replaced, Archie Gray, might have a far higher career ceiling and more overall ability but Bogle can definitely give Leeds more end product from that position.

Daniel Farke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When his football works like this it underlines Leeds' decision to identify him as the right man to get them out of the Championship. They level of control they enjoyed, whether in possession or not, gave Coventry next to no chance of getting a result at Elland Road. And there was enough entertainment to keep everyone happy at the same time.

Ao Tanaka

The Japan international has had to wait patiently for a proper run-out and this might have come through Ampadu's injury, but he did enough to suggest he can slot right into the middle. It was a disciplined performance from an offensive-thinking player, and he didn't roam too far forward too often but he still played a nice part in the third goal.

Illan Meslier

A spectator for so much of the game and a player who has received criticism for conceding from too many of the very few shots he faces. But when a heat-seeking missile came his way very late on, he had stayed alert enough to respond brilliantly. Safeguarded his clean sheet in fine style and earned praise from his manager.

Bad day

Mark Robins

A manager who has done brilliantly with Coventry City and had them punching right up there despite less-than-ideal circumstances, but this has not been a good start to the season for him and his men. He wanted a response at Elland Road and did not get one and the Sky Blues looked very ordinary going forward and likely to concede when they didn't have the ball. He was let down by a number of his players

Ethan Ampadu

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds skipper got away with it against Burnley when he launched into a huge challenge and hurt himself. That one wasn't bad enough to take him out of the game, but the challenge against Coventry was. A great tackle but a costly one. Ampadu is a player Leeds can ill-afford to lose for any time at all given his ability in the middle of the park and the versatility that allows him to cover centre-back so well.

Off-camera moments

Injury doubts Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford getting off the coach to a nice reception from fans outside the West Stand.

CEO Angus Kinnear deep in conversation with billionaire heir Pete Lowy in the directors box during the warm-up.

Edmund Riemer and Christopher John applauding the starting players off as they ended their warm-up with a final sprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo waving to their families as Willy Gnonto engaged in an animated chat with his mascot as Leeds emerged from the tunnel.

Daniel Farke and Mark Robins embracing fondly in the technical area before the Leeds boss welcomed fourth official David Rock to Elland Road.

Robins remonstrating with his captain Ben Sheaf after the midfielder was content to leave the ball for Jay Dasilva, despite the left-back being under pressure from Largie Ramazani who promptly dispossessed him. Patrick Bamford responding with a grin and a thumbs up to a pair of fans in the West Stand singing his name.

Farke and John haranguing the fourth official after referee Ward gave Coventry the ball because it had hit him, despite Leeds arguing they were in possession when the official got in the way. Chris Domogalla then had a word and John appeared to reach agreement with the fourth official, putting up a placatory hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke applauding along with the East Stand as Largie Ramazani won the ball back then took on a man and won a free-kick on the touchline to ease a little moment of Coventry pressure.

Tanaka giving Gruev an instruction about how they were to shape up in midfield and then telling Rodon to talk to him as they formed a new partnership as the right-sided central defender and midfielder.

Annie Cochrane doing an unscripted lap in front of the South Stand at half-time after announcing her retirement from the club's hospitality department at the age of 90. Club staff were left in stitches as she set off, instead of staying put for the presentation of flowers and an interview. The South Stand responded by demanding she do the wave, which eventually she did, to the stadium's delight. The Coventry fans even joined in, before her tongue-in-cheek interview on the pitch. A legend. Very wholesome stuff.

Farke calling Joseph over during a second-half break in play to instruct him on what he wanted doing better as Coventry man Bobby Thomas listened to every word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Stand turning to serenade Jermaine Beckford in the LUTV studio.

Domogalla struggling to get the message through to the warming up subs as to who he wanted, so he resorted to calling them all back.

Tanaka going to check on the welfare of Jack Rudoni who was left clutching his knee after getting legally bodied by the Japan international.

Tanaka going to shake hands with staff members in the technical area at full-time before doing the lap of honour.

Ampadu joining the staff and applauding the fans and his team-mates.