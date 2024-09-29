Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coventry boss Mark Robins assessed Leeds United’s promotion prospects after Saturday’s defeat at Elland Road.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins served up Leeds United praise but with a Championship warning after seeing his side brushed aside in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Elland Road.

Coventry, beaten 2022-23 Championship play-off finalists, arrived at LS11 with just five points from their first six games and the Sky Blues failed to improve that tally as goals from Willy Gnonto, Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe gave Daniel Farke’s hosts a comfortable success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked by the YEP for his thoughts on this season’s Leeds team in his post-match press conference, Robins served up praise for the Whites but declared that the hosts were a “different proposition” to his Sky Blues in their second consecutive season outside of the Premier League.

The experienced Sky Blues boss highlighted how the Whites had sold over £100m worth of talent in the summer which saw star men Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray depart for Premier League moves but praised the new quality that Leeds had brought in as replacements.

Robins feels that United’s fans will now be expecting the team to be promoted at the second attempt after last season’s play-off final defeat to Southampton and admitted Leeds should be “there or thereabouts” but with a warning about what the rest of the Championship can offer.

“I think the fans expect them to kick on and go up, absolutely,” said Robins, asked if he thought Leeds would be promoted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Leeds are a different proposition to us. You look at Leeds and they have just been in the Premier League a couple of seasons ago, just missed out like we did a couple of years ago but we have been away from the Premier League for a long time, 20 years or so.

"Leeds have sold over £100m worth of talent this summer but replaced them with really good quality players as well.

"Every club is very similar in terms of what they try and do, the strategy of bringing young players in and trying to develop them.

"But the young player and the level of the young player might just differ slightly. Leeds have got top players in the team, there's no doubt about it and they should be there or thereabouts but there's a lot of good teams in this division."