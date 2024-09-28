Leeds dispatched of the Sky Blues on Saturday afternoon to make it five clean sheets and four wins from their opening seven Championship matches this season. Victory at Elland Road also ensured Leeds move up one place to fifth in the table and cut the lead to top spot to just two points.
Here are the ratings from today’s well-managed contest in which Willy Gnonto, Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe scored the goals.
1. Illan Meslier - 8/10
Was heading for a steady 7 having had next to nothing to do and then flew through the air to make a superb stoppage-time save. There when needed. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Jayden Bogle - 8/10
His best display for Leeds so far and capped it with a goal. Could have had two maybe. Got forward well and looked a lot more comfortable than he has going the other way. | Getty Images
3. Joe Rodon - 8/10
Played some nice passes down the right in the first half. Quietly efficient defensively, gave up very little. | Getty Images
4. Pascal Struijk - 8/10
Some very silky passing. Defended well. A miss of a cross and a rushed pass aside, didn't look like he'd missed training this week. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Junior Firpo - 8/10
Enjoying a real purple patch, even with a niggle in midweek. Another consistent display. Did his job defensively, got forward and played some nice football. Got the assist for Gnonto. | Ian Hodgson/PA Wire
6. Ethan Ampadu - 7/10
Had settled well in possession and was well in control of things in the middle when he thundered into and won a challenge that ultimately cost him his involvement. | Getty Images
