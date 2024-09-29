Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United having their cake in the sunshine and eating it too - wouldn't it be great if it was like this all the time?

On days like Saturday, when Coventry City escaped with only a 3-0 beating, the anxiety over the blueprint to frustrate Leeds is washed away by the assurance that Daniel Farke's blueprint is a proven foundation for promotion bids.

Such was the level of control Leeds exerted that Mark Robins' Sky Blues' only real chance came from long distance when the game was long won. And when that dominance is married with attacking endeavour - which was showcased differently in both halves - it's impossible to envisage a top-six conversation taking place without Leeds this season. When they can make teams like Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City and Coventry look so ordinary, it's difficult to imagine a top-two conversation taking place without Farke's men. Portsmouth rode their luck in that 3-3 draw, West Brom were solid in the goalless stalemate and Burnley defended admirably in that 1-0 win but no one has looked superior to Leeds, yet. Sunderland and Sheffield United loom large but it already feels safe to say that Leeds will be one of the division's very best this season.

Being good is one thing and defensively, Leeds have been very good so far - conceding just one goal since that madcap Pompey draw is truly impressive. Being killers at the other end of the pitch was Farke's 'topic' going into a home game against Coventry City.

Balance is so important and last season's Leeds XI had question marks in that regard because so much of the play so often went down the left and so much of the responsibility fell on Crysencio Summerville. The midfield was incredible at regaining and retaining the ball but creativity was lacking. The right flank boasted a Leeds United 'generational talent' in Archie Gray but it did not yield as much in the way of goal contributions.

This season lots of Leeds' build-up has still gone through Pascal Struijk and subsequently the left-hand side. The midfield has been defensively sound without adding cutting edge going forward. The right flank, at least, has looked more likely to bring forth goals and assists thanks to the addition of Jayden Bogle but it hasn't quite matched the left side for defensive stubbornness.

Against Coventry, Leeds achieved balance in just about every way and the result was an entertaining and comprehensive win.

From the off attackers found space and Leeds passed it nicely enough to get Willy Gnonto into the area for a pair of unsuccessful penalty shouts. The first had a hint of simulation, the second did not have sufficient contact to warrant a spot-kick.

The home side bossed possession and took immediate control. There was still the iron-clad will to hold onto the ball - Elland Road groaned at a backwards pass on 11 minutes as Farke's men prioritised ball retention - but there was excitement too. Elland Road roared on 16 minutes as Willy Gnonto opened the scoring in style. It was all so simple. Joe Rodon passed into Brenden Aaronson's feet, he turned and fed Junior Firpo on the left and his cut-back was guided emphatically into the roof of the net by Gnonto's first-time finish.

The first goal is absolutely key to Farke's gameplan because it almost always begets more space and more chances. It did on this occasion too. Mateo Joseph was foiled by Ben Wilson, who spilled an Aaronson through ball, and Ilia Gruev's long-range follow-up was also thwarted by the keeper. The sun was shining, Leeds were a goal up and threatening to run riot, so down went Wilson in need of treatment and Coventry gathered for a much-needed team talk from Robins and a regrouping session.

It made no odds because Leeds stayed on top and firmly in charge. Largie Ramazani tested Wilson from distance with a lovely strike, Joseph took a pass from Gnonto and set off towards goal, gliding past a clutch of players before a sub-par finish was beaten over the crossbar by the stopper. With Rodon passing the ball nicely into the path of Bogle or whoever happened to pop up on the right wing, Leeds were able to come down both flanks to threaten. They were a menace centrally too. Bogle passed into Joseph, he touched it to Aaronson and the American's pass put Ramazani in a shooting position that he did not take full advantage of.

Even the departure of Ethan Ampadu with a knee injury was not enough to disrupt Leeds' flow. On came Ao Tanaka and on went the show. Gruev and Ramazani combined, the latter swept it to Gnonto and his shot was deflected wide. Gruev pinged it into the area and Bogle shot into the side-netting via Wilson's glove. Half-time could not come soon enough for Coventry.

After the break Coventry hinted that they might now play some part in the game, a dangerous Jay Dasilva cross and Ben Sheaf's wayward shot the best of their work after some sloppiness from the hosts. But it was a short-lived rebellion, crushed almost immediately by Leeds' quick, direct football. Again the right flank brought joy as Bogle fed Ramazani, continued his run and was rewarded by an inch-perfect return ball that he fired past Wilson for a 2-0 lead.

The game, now won, went a little flat and Coventry had a spell of possession. But they might as well have just sat on the ball for all the good it did them. Leeds were in no mood to offer mercy and dominated defensively. Farke called it mature and it was because a bunch of young attack-minded players could so easily have allowed a transition frenzy to break out. Instead they did their jobs so well out of possession as to completely limit Coventry's joy. Tanaka kept it disciplined, doing his best Ampadu impression with some physical challenges and tidy, sensible football. When the chance came to play forward, though, he couldn't resist it. Gnonto raced away, Tanaka found him and when the ball was pulled back super sub Joel Piroe arrived to ice the cake. Leeds United 3 Coventry City 0. Right Flank 2 Left Flank 1.

Coventry briefly, gamely threatened to spoil the clean sheet as Brandon Thomas-Asante whacked one from distance but Illan Meslier threw himself into the air, palmed it over. Leeds left no crumbs for the visitors.

This was as irresistible as Leeds have been this season and as well-rounded as Farke might hope. It had all the ingredients. Early goal, control, creativity, early second half goal, late counter attack goal and defensive solidity. The injury situation was the only hint of a bad taste and that will no doubt have been on Farke’s mind as he sat down for his coffee and cake on the sofa on Saturday night. There are some tasty games on the horizon now but Leeds know what they can serve up and will be hungry for more.