Leeds United are close to their fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Leeds are close to the arrival of Swedish international defender Gabriel Gudmundsson on a long-term contract, the YEP understands.

Sources in France, where the Swedish international currently plays, and outlets in the player's homeland reported on Monday evening that Gudmundsson is set to become a Leeds player.

The YEP reported over the weekend that Gudmundsson was expected to fly into the United Kingdom and undergo a medical.

The 26-year-old is expected to join from French club Lille OSC having played in the UEFA Champions League with the Ligue 1 side.

Gudmundsson's anticipated move to Leeds is not his first foray into English football having played twice apiece versus Chelsea and Aston Villa in the Champions League and UEFA Conference League, respectively.

Leeds will spend £10 million on the left-back who is known for his attacking prowess and contribution to phases of play in the middle and final thirds of the pitch.

Gudmundsson has represented Lille for the past four years, making over 100 Ligue 1 appearances, whilst also turning out for Dutch club FC Groningen and Swedish side Halmstads BK earlier in his career.

Leeds’ summer business so far

United's summer spending will break the £30 million mark when Gudmundsson officially becomes a Leeds player, following the signings of Lukas Nmecha (free), Jaka Bijol (£15m) and Sebastiaan Bornauw (£5m). Leeds are not done in the market yet, either, as a new No. 9, No. 10, goalkeeper and back-up full-back are still sought, as well as a starting central midfielder to challenge Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev.

Leeds missed out on the signings of Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki to fellow newly-promoted club Sunderland earlier this month. Both players were admired by the recruitment structure at Elland Road but have ended up at the Stadium of Light, for a combined sum of £47 million.

United are working behind the scenes on incoming targets simultaneously. Day one of Leeds' pre-season preparations took place at the club's Thorp Arch training facility on Monday, July 7.