Burnley are in need of goals as they prepare to join Leeds United in the Premier League.

Burnley are reportedly looking at a trio of recently-released Premier League strikers after missing out on Leeds United arrival Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds confirmed the signing of free agent Nmecha last month, with the striker officially joining Daniel Farke’s side this week following the expiration of his VfL Wolfsburg contract. The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal in West Yorkshire and a statement at the time revealed the Whites had ‘fought off competition from other Premier League sides’ for his signature.

The YEP understands Burnley were among those sides, with Nmecha turning down the offer of a move to Turf Moor in favour of joining Leeds. And after missing out on that particular target, Clarets recruitment chiefs have set their sights elsewhere as Scott Parker looks to add goals to his squad.

The Telegraph reports that Genk frontman Tolu Arokodare is on Burnley’s radar, albeit the Nigerian international is expected to cost around £25million. But more low-cost options are also being looked into including free agent trio Jamie Vardy, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Callum Wilson.

Leeds were reportedly looking at Wilson earlier in the summer but appear to have decided on Nmecha instead, with the expectation being a second No.9 arrival will cost money and come in as likely first-choice. The former England international officially left Newcastle United this week after rejecting a pay-as-you-play contract at St James’ Park.

Calvert-Lewin confirmed his free agent status this week after leaving Everton, where he has spent the last nine years of his career, and has previously attracted attention from Newcastle. Vardy is on the search for a new home after departing relegated Leicester City and has insisted he remains fit enough for the Premier League.

How are Burnley getting on this summer compared to Leeds United?

Burnley have already spent a large chunk of money this summer with eight permanent signings confirmed - albeit four of them were on loan last season. Permanent obligations totalling around £33m were already committed to Bashir Humphreys, Marcus Edwards, Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming, while Ipswich Town’s Axel Tuanzebe joined as a free agent.

The Clarets confirmed the roughly £12m arrival of 21-year-old winger Loum Tchaouna from Lazio on Wednesday while Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman and Karlsruher SC goalkeeper Max Weiss joined for a combined £12m. The latter is expected to replace star shot-stopper James Trafford, who is in talks over a move to Newcastle.

Parker has already lost key centre-back CJ Egan-Riley, who was out of contract this summer and rejected fresh terms in favour of a move to Marseille on a free transfer. Club captain and last season’s top-scorer Josh Brownhill has also officially left, with his deal expiring earlier this week, albeit he hasn’t yet agreed to move anywhere else and could well sign fresh terms.

Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland are all expected to be fighting towards the bottom of the Premier League next season and so will have a keen eye on each other’s business. Alongside Nmecha, the Whites have welcomed defensive pair Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw through the door for around £20m combined.