Premier League survival is not secured by the magnitude of summer signings, even if Leeds United's relegation rivals Sunderland are making a strong case to remain in the top flight next season.

The Black Cats have already added Leeds target Habib Diarra in a £30 million deal this summer and look set to sign fellow United midfield target Noah Sadiki in a permanent transfer worth up to £17 million.

The scale at which Sunderland are supplementing Regis Le Bris' squad, in a rather aggressive manner, is strikingly different from most newly promoted sides of the recent past because the frugal running of the Stadium of Light outfit in recent seasons has allowed the Black Cats a financial advantage upon securing Premier League status again.

While Leeds have hardly sat on their hands, spending a combined £20 million on international central defenders Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, as well as the free transfer addition of Lukas Nmecha, Sunderland's business has been more sit-up-and-take-note than sensible.

There is an added sting in the tail when it comes to the moves Sunderland have completed so far, and look set to complete, because they have managed to land targets who also happened to be near the top of Leeds' transfer wishlist.

United lodged a £22 million bid to sign Diarra last month and whilst it is understood they did not make an official approach for Sadiki, he is a player the recruitment structure at Elland Road certainly admires.

The Black Cats' aggressive approach in the market is commendable but ultimately, survival and top flight consolidation is secured in the 38 games which are to follow.

Why Sunderland, not Leeds?

For players with little allegiance to clubs in England, the lure of Sunderland is not so different to Leeds - two newly-promoted sides with rich history and strong followings but limited Premier League exposure over the last 10 years. That is not to say the sporting project presented by Elland Road chiefs was superseded in this cases, as there is every likelihood Leeds' decision-makers baulked at the prospect of spending £47 million on Diarra and Sadiki, undoubtedly talented but young and untested in the world's most competitive league.

Sunderland's 2023/24 financial accounts paint an instructive picture as to how they are able to commit to such spending. More than anything, they indicate the Black Cats were one of the better run Championship clubs, reporting an £8.6 million loss, after another modest and entirely manageable £8.9 million loss the season prior. This is partly due to the fact Sunderland have not spent time in the Premier League since 2017 where costs and expenses sky-rocket, but also those at the helm have been responsible for shrewd financial management and player trading.

For that reason, the club's Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) headroom allows them to recruit aggressively and possibly even overpay in this summer's market, warding off rival bidders, compared with clubs who have more recently appeared in the Premier League. Leeds, for example, spent the past two years paying off a 'credit card bill' inherited from their last top flight foray and from the last set of available accounts for both clubs, had a wage bill £52 million higher than Sunderland's. Parachute payments, which Leeds received and Sunderland did not, offsets this figure somewhat, while Leeds' revenue dwarves the Wearsiders' but the current regime at the Stadium of Light don't bear the same scars as the 49ers hierarchy, who saw Leeds burned by their summer 2022 expenditure.

While the Black Cats' movement in the summer window could be perceived as a threat by Leeds fans, it must also be considered that in order to be competitive in the top flight, Sunderland must first close the 24-point gap between themselves and automatically promoted duo Leeds and Burnley. The Whites and Clarets will have a hard enough time as it is staying in the Premier League, never mind Sunderland, who have lost one of their key players in Jobe Bellingham and boast little top flight experience in their squad.

Who else have Sunderland signed?

A more accurate reflection of Sunderland's summer business so far, which has also seen the club sign Enzo Le Fee on a permanent deal for £20 million, as well as adding defender Reinildo Mandava on a free transfer, is the Black Cats closing the gap. While they are raising the ceiling of their squad with the additions of 21-year-old Diarra and 20-year-old Sadiki, Leeds have been raising the floor.

The promoted Sunderland squad had a lower ceiling as well as a lower floor, but a strong, Ipswich Town-like core of hard-working players. That proved insufficient in keeping the Tractor Boys in the top flight, so why wouldn't a newly promoted team take a different approach, adding star quality first at considerable cost, if they have the financial facility to do so?

It is an uncomfortable sensation losing transfer targets to rivals but summer business must be viewed through many prisms; financial and temporal among them. It is six weeks until the new Premier League season kicks off, at which point Leeds' squad will almost certainly have been added to, but it must also not be forgotten the core of United's existing crop scored 37 more goals, conceded 14 fewer and ended the season 24 points clear of the Black Cats last year.

There will be no truer test of which team's summer business was more successful than the Premier League table next May.