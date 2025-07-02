Leeds United have already seen Habib Diarra opt to join the Black Cats this summer.

Leeds United look set to see another transfer target join Premier League rivals Sunderland amid reports they have agreed a deal for Noah Sadiki.

Sunderland confirmed a club record £30m deal for RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra earlier this week, with the 21-year-old signing a five-year deal at the Stadium of Light amid interest from Leeds. Elland Road chiefs tabled an offer believed to be worth £22m but did not return with an improved number as Stadium of Light chiefs went significantly higher.

Leeds aren’t thought to have tabled any such offer for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise youngster Sadiki, despite reports suggesting as much, but the YEP understands he was on their list of midfield targets. The 20-year-old now appears set to join Diarra at Sunderland, however, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on a deal.

In a post on X, Romano claims Sunderland and USG have agreed an initial fee of €17m (£14.7m), plus a further €3m (£2.6m) add-ons, for Sadiki, who underwent medical tests with the Black Cats on Wednesday morning. The energetic midfielder is set to sign a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light with official confirmation expected to follow.

News of the DR Congo international’s move to Sunderland presents another potential blow for Leeds, who have other midfield targets but have now seen two potential options join a likely Premier League relegation rival. Elland road chiefs weren’t willing to pay £30m for Diarra and it remains to be seen where they’d have valued Sadiki, but both were liked enough for recruitment chiefs to have them on a shortlist.

The Black Cats have also activated a permanent option for last season’s on-loan attacking midfielder Enzo Le Fee, with club chiefs clearly backing manager Regis Le Bris ahead of their Premier League return. Free agent left-back Reinildo Mandava is also thought to be on their radar, having left Atletico Madrid following their Club World Cup exit.

Leeds United midfield transfer latest after Noah Sadiki blow

Leeds will now have to turn attention elsewhere in their search for midfield reinforcements, with a fresh target emerging this week. The YEP exclusively reported on interest in Hoffenheim’s 26-year-old German international Anton Stach, although like Diarra and Sadiki the club expect competition for his signature.

Stach has been a regular at Bundesliga level for four years at a combination of Hoffenheim and Mainz, emerging as one of the German top-flight’s best ball-winning midfielders. The 6ft 4ins player can also operate further forward almost as comfortably and progresses the ball well after winning it.

Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff has also been named as a possible target elsewhere, with the 27-year-old into the final year of his St James’ Park contract and possibly set to leave in search of more regular football. Recent reports have suggested interest in the Magpies man has been parked for now, however, with focus elsewhere.

Leeds welcomed Sebastiaan Bornauw through the door this week as their third signing, following the agreement of a £5.1m fee with Wolfsburg. His former teammate Lukas Nmecha arrived as a free agent last month, as did £15m Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol.