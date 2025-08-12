Leeds United are reportedly keen to add at least one striker to their squad during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United will mark their return to the Premier League on Monday night when they welcome Everton to what will be a sold out Elland Road

After a promising summer in the transfer market, several recent additions are in line to make their competitive debuts for Daniel Farke’s men after the Whites boss oversaw a strong recruitment drive in the aftermath of a successful push for the Championship title last time out.

With new goalkeeper Lucas Perri through the door, a trio of defensive additions secured and midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach in the Whites squad for the new season, former Wolfsburg forward Felix Nmecha is the only attacking signing of the summer. There is a need for at least one further striker to be secured before the summer transfer window comes to a close next month - and that is where the vast majority of transfer speculation has focused in recent weeks.

Roma star Artem Dovbyk, Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz and free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all been strongly linked with moves to Elland Road in recent weeks - but which of the trio would fit the mould when it comes to leading the Whites line during their return to the Premier League?

Artem Dovbyk - Roma

Artem Dovbyk has scored 17 goals since his move to Roma last year. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

It could be argued Ukraine international Dovbyk is the most ambitious of all of the Whites’ reported attacking targets this summer. The attraction of attempting to land the 28-year-old is obvious after he plundered his way to 24 goals and 10 assists in just 39 appearances for La Liga club Girona before making a big money move to Roma last summer. Dovbyk enjoyed a promising first season in the Italian capital after scoring 17 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions as his new side progressed into the last 16 of the Europa League and claimed a fifth place finish in Serie A.

Powerful in the air and strong on the ground, the former Dnipro man has shown he is capable of finding the net at the highest level. It appears a deal of around £25 million would be considered - although one factor working against pursuing Dovbyk could be his lack of Premier League experience. Leeds have not been put off by that factor with some of their other signings this summer - but having a proven Premier League goalscorer could well be the difference between merely surviving and thriving during their first season back in the top flight.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Free Agent

Calvert-Lewin is a free agent after his Everton release and could be another option for United if they need a striker late in the window. | AFP via Getty Images

If it is Premier League experience you’re looking for, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is your man. The former Everton striker has 239 top flight appearances to his name since initially breaking into the senior setup at Goodison Park during the 2016/17 season. During that time, the former Sheffield United forward netted 57 goals and earned international recognition with England as he scored four goals in 11 appearances under Gareth Southgate. After leaving Everton earlier this summer when his contract came to an end, Calvert-Lewin is available on a free transfer and would offer Leeds what they may crave with top flight experience.

However, there is also a need to possess a striker capable of playing consistently and concerns over Calvert-Lewin’s injury record are not without foundation. That record has marginally improved in recent seasons - but whether that is enough to convince the Elland Road hierarchy to make a move remains to be seen.

Rodrigo Muniz - Fulham

Rodrigo Muniz has emerged as a target for Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Rodrigo Muniz is Leeds United’s top attacking transfer target this summer - although competition for the Fulham star appears to be widespread. The likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have all been named as potential suitors for the former Middlesbrough loan star - and recent reports in Italy have suggested Serie A club Atalanta are also keen on the versatile forward. A deal is likely to be more expensive than any agreement for Dovbyk and there would be a need to see off some high-profile competition to land the former Flamengo man. But with almost 100 appearances for Fulham under his belt, a reputation for hard work, energy and intelligent movement and room for major growth and improvement at the age of 24, Muniz appears to tick every box to lead the line in a Daniel Farke side.