Leeds United are looking relatively strong at centre-back following the arrival of Jaka Bijol from Udinese. Confirmation of the 26-year-old’s transfer finally came on Monday evening, with a £15million fee agreed and five-year contract signed.

Bijol joins last season’s first-choice pairing Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in the centre-back ranks, while Max Wober is also still present - albeit he is expected to leave. But while Daniel Farke has options to pick from at the heart of defence, the same cannot be said of other key positions.

Junior Firpo’s likely exit leaves Leeds without a first-choice left-back while Elland Road chiefs are also expected to add top-level options through the core of the team. Below, the YEP has looked at first-choice and cover options in every position to get an idea of how the current squad is looking with regards to depth.

1 . Goalkeeper First-choice: Karl Darlow | Cover: Illan Meslier, Alex Cairns