Leeds United squad depth assessed as Daniel Farke's transfer priorities clear after £15m Jaka Bijol arrival

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST

Leeds United have a number of weak areas that will need to be strengthened this summer.

Leeds United are looking relatively strong at centre-back following the arrival of Jaka Bijol from Udinese. Confirmation of the 26-year-old’s transfer finally came on Monday evening, with a £15million fee agreed and five-year contract signed.

Bijol joins last season’s first-choice pairing Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in the centre-back ranks, while Max Wober is also still present - albeit he is expected to leave. But while Daniel Farke has options to pick from at the heart of defence, the same cannot be said of other key positions.

Junior Firpo’s likely exit leaves Leeds without a first-choice left-back while Elland Road chiefs are also expected to add top-level options through the core of the team. Below, the YEP has looked at first-choice and cover options in every position to get an idea of how the current squad is looking with regards to depth.

First-choice: Karl Darlow | Cover: Illan Meslier, Alex Cairns

1. Goalkeeper

First-choice: Karl Darlow | Cover: Illan Meslier, Alex Cairns

First-choice: Jayden Bogle | Cover: Isaac Schmidt

2. Right-back

First-choice: Jayden Bogle | Cover: Isaac Schmidt

First-choice: Joe Rodon | Cover: Jaka Bijol

3. Right centre-back

First-choice: Joe Rodon | Cover: Jaka Bijol

First-choice: Jaka Bijol | Cover: Pascal Struijk, Max Wober

4. Left centre-back

First-choice: Jaka Bijol | Cover: Pascal Struijk, Max Wober

First-choice: Isaac Schmidt | Cover: Max Wober

5. Left-back

First-choice: Isaac Schmidt | Cover: Max Wober

First-choice: Ethan Ampadu | Cover: Ilia Gruev

6. Defensive midfield

First-choice: Ethan Ampadu | Cover: Ilia Gruev

