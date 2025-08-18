Leeds United transfers as Paraag Marathe delivers ambition vow

The Leeds United chairman discussed transfer window activity with Sky Sports ahead of the Premier League game with Everton.

Leeds United have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window - and chairman Paraag Marathe has hinted further deals could be secured over the next fortnight.

The Whites wasted little time in building on the momentum of their dramatic Championship title win as they delved into the transfer market to boost Daniel Farke’s squad in preparation to take on the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

The defensive ranks was strengthened with three new faces as Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Jaka Bijol were all snapped up and they were joined by midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach. A new goalkeeper arrived in the form of Lyon star Lucas Perri and he went straight into the side for Monday night’s Elland Road clash with Everton.

Two attacking options were brought to the club as the free transfer market was utilised with the captures of Germany international Lukas Nmecha and former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. With two weeks to go until the summer trading period closes, Whites chief Marathe has spoken of his desire to prove the club belongs in the Premier League and hinted further transfer activity could take place over the next fornight.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League opener against the Toffees, he told Sky Sports: “My ambitions are to prove that we belong. Leeds United deserves to be here. Excited is one word to us, nervous and grateful are a couple of other words I am feeling right now as well. Really just want to show we belong, we are here but haven’t yet arrived. History shows that there is always a lot of activity in the last few weeks of the window, certainly in the last few days of the window and we will exercise every day that we can.

“We are still going to make the best decisions for us and success is not final, it’s a journey, there are going to be bumps on the road. Honestly, it’s the courage to continue that matters and we are going to keep going and keep doing everything we can to prove that this club belongs.”