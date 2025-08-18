Leeds United begin life back in the Premier League with Monday night’s clash against Everton under the Elland Road lights.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has pulled no punches in declaring Leeds United’s goal with a personal vow as life back in the Premier League begins - and praise for the club’s “staggering support”.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will finally begin their season with Monday night’s visit of Everton which marks the club’s first game in the country’s top flight since relegation back in May 2023.

Since then, all six teams that have gone up to the Premier League have gone straight back down and Ampadu readily admits that the goal is ultimately to survive the first season back.

Ampadu also admits that the new campaign will be very different to last season’s all-conquering Championship campaign in which the Whites amassed 100 points en route to going up as champions.

Ampadu, though, says his men are relishing the challenge of competing with the best and made a vow that the group would do everything in their power to keep the club in the country’s top flight.

“We’re under no illusions”

Writing in his captain’s column of Monday’s match night programme, Ampadu put: “Of course, we know this season will be a lot different to last season.

“We’re now in the best league in the world, coming up against the best players out there. But that is what everyone strives to do as a footballer; to be the best version of yourself and come up against the ultimate tests.

“We’re under no illusions, our goal is to survive. I can assure you as captain, this group will do everything possible to do just that.”

Finishing his column with a message for the club’s supporters, Ampadu wrote: “Finally, I would like to say a massive thank you for all of your support.

“To see so many of you in Dublin last weekend was simply staggering and just shows what a huge football club we play for.

“Tonight, we need you to get right behind us, which I’m sure you will. We’ll be doing everything we can to get off to a positive start.”