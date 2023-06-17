Leeds United confirmed the arrival of Nick Hammond as an interim football advisor on a short-term contract this week as they continue their search for Victor Orta’s replacement.

The 55-year-old worked as sporting director at Reading and as a technical director at West Brom before taking on transfer consultancy roles at both Celtic and Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was part of the background team during the Magpies’ first transfer window under their new Saudi Arabian ownership, as Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett all joined the club in January 2022 with the team then avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking about what his role at Newcastle entailed, Hammond said last year: “My role (at Newcastle) was a little bit more in the background than I would be as a normal sporting director. As a sporting director over my career I would lead the discussions, lead the negotiations with potential signings.

“This role was sort of a step removed from that, doing the checks and balances in the background, having an opinion on the players who had already been identified by Steve Nickson and his team, having taken a good steer from Eddie Howe, the new head coach, who had to make very quick decisions in terms of where he saw his squad.”

As Hammond gets to work at Leeds, we look at the transfer deals completed during his time at Newcastle - and give each one a rating out of 10.

Kieran Trippier - 10/10 (permanent deal from Atletico Madrid)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very quickly became an important player for Newcastle. Has played 53 times for the club to date, scoring three times and providing 10 assists. A key part of the best defence in the Premier League last season and regularly relied upon at international level as well.

Chris Wood - 4/10 (permanent deal from Burnley)

The arrival of the ex-Leeds man at St James’ Park raised a few eyebrows with the 31-year-old leaving the club after 12 months as he joined Nottingham Forest on loan in January. He has now completed a permanent move to the City Ground, after 39 games and five goals for the Magpies.

Bruno Guimaraes - 10/10 (permanent deal from Lyon)

The 25-year-old’s impact at Newcastle has already seen him linked with the likes of Real Madrid this summer, although he is not someone they will let go of easily. He has made 57 appearances for the club since his arrival, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists.

Dan Burn - 7/10 (permanent deal from Brighton)

The Blyth native sealed his dream move to Newcastle 18 months ago and has grasped the opportunity with both hands. He has made 60 appearances for the club, with one of his two goals for the Magpies coming in the League Cup quarter final win over Leicester City.

Matt Targett - 6/10 (loan deal from Aston Villa)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad